Former Christian radio host sentenced after assaulting woman at Target

Mark Howington, 52, a former Christian radio show host, was sentenced to one year of probation Wednesday for assaulting a woman at a Target.

Back in February, Howington was arrested after police say he slapped a woman's backside at the Target on West Alexis Road.

According to police reports, Howington was inside the women's bathroom, slapped a woman as she walked in and did not cooperate when police arrived.

Since the case surfaced in February, Howington has stepped down from his role within a local church and has also been terminated from his position at the radio station Proclaim FM.

"He lost his jobs and it wasn't like he punched someone in the face. It was a slap. It was an unfortunate situation and he admitted to what he had

Done," said Jerry Phillips, Howington's attorney.

In court, Howington plead no contest to the assault charge before being sentenced.

His attorney told the judge Howington had been drinking before the assault.

The judge then sentenced Howington to one year of probation due to his fairly clean criminal record.

Howington had also been charged with failure to comply and possession of a weapon - both those charges were thrown out.

