Runner, grocery store owner helps fund track for Perrysburg schools

Walt Churchill gave a significant donation to make the completion of the new track possible. (Source: WTOL)

A grocery store owner and runner has helped to fund a new track for Perrysburg schools.

Walt Churchill of Walt Churchill's Markets in Maumee and Perrysburg made a significant donation toward the completion of the track located at Perrysburg High School.

"I'm just glad to be a part of the running community," he said. "And this will be a nice thing for Perrysburg."

Student-athletes and the superintendent of Perrysburg schools share in the excitement. Before this track was completed, the track team was running at the junior high's field.

"We actually had to bus kids from our high school after school to our junior high to practice," said Superintendent Tom Hosler. "So to be able to walk out here and be in this, it's the best track facility in northwest Ohio."

Hosler says the students will be reminded of how special it is to run on the track each time they walk under the namesake sign.

Track and field athlete Allie Kemp said,"It's super exciting. I've just been so used to the junior high track that something new my senior year is really awesome and we're super thankful to be able to have such a high-quality track that is a huge step up from a junior high one."

Runners from the Perrysburg team said the track they were using was old and worn without much track left to it. This one is much better and has everyone running with a little more pep in their step.

"Thank you so much for giving us this track. It's a very big thing to be able to run on such a nice track, so, we're very grateful," said another student-athlete, Kristin Alt.

Churchill was the first to cross the finish line of the new track in a ceremony that took place Tuesday.

"Perrysburg has a lot of spirit," the store owner said. "And it's a good location - centrally here. And so, I'm just looking forward to all the good things that can happen."

