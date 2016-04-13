Runner, grocery store owner helps fund track for Perrysburg scho - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Runner, grocery store owner helps fund track for Perrysburg schools

Walt Churchill gave a significant donation to make the completion of the new track possible. (Source: WTOL) Walt Churchill gave a significant donation to make the completion of the new track possible. (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A grocery store owner and runner has helped to fund a new track for Perrysburg schools.

Walt Churchill of Walt Churchill's Markets in Maumee and Perrysburg made a significant donation toward the completion of the track located at Perrysburg High School.

"I'm just glad to be a part of the running community," he said. "And this will be a nice thing for Perrysburg."

Student-athletes and the superintendent of Perrysburg schools share in the excitement. Before this track was completed, the track team was running at the junior high's field.

"We actually had to bus kids from our high school after school to our junior high to practice," said Superintendent Tom Hosler. "So to be able to walk out here and be in this, it's the best track facility in northwest Ohio."

Hosler says the students will be reminded of how special it is to run on the track each time they walk under the namesake sign.

Track and field athlete Allie Kemp said,"It's super exciting. I've just been so used to the junior high track that something new my senior year is really awesome and we're super thankful to be able to have such a high-quality track that is a huge step up from a junior high one."

Runners from the Perrysburg team said the track they were using was old and worn without much track left to it. This one is much better and has everyone running with a little more pep in their step.

"Thank you so much for giving us this track. It's a very big thing to be able to run on such a nice track, so, we're very grateful," said another student-athlete, Kristin Alt.

Churchill was the first to cross the finish line of the new track in a ceremony that took place Tuesday.

"Perrysburg has a lot of spirit," the store owner said. "And it's a good location - centrally here. And so, I'm just looking forward to all the good things that can happen."

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly