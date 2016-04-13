Findlay schools hope new turf can be repaired before fall season

The superintendent of Findlay schools is hoping the brand new turf will be fixed before football season.

Multiple depressions have developed on Donnell Stadium's field that was put in place last spring.

Ed Kurt, superintendent of the school district, is crossing his fingers that no additional money will be required for repairs.

"Never been to a point where we couldn't play on the field," he said. "If you play on a natural grass field, there's ebb and flows of the field. But, in us paying an artificial turf field, you expect the plain area of the field to be flat. We did not get that."

