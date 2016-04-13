IRS Alert: Scammers change tactics to get to your money - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

IRS Alert: Scammers change tactics to get to your money

Tis' the season for taxes and the IRS's warning that there are scammers among us who have new tactics to get to your money.

Criminals that impersonate IRS agents have been calling consumers to verify tax return information that they use to claim the money on your tax return.

So far, in 2016, the IRS reported a 400 percent increase in phishing schemes.

6 warning signs you are being scammed.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration reported 896,000 phone scams since October, 2013.

Since then, more than 5,000 victims of these scams have come forward and criminals have collected more than $26.5 million.

IRS officials remind all consumers that they will never call you to ask for personal tax information or demand immediate payment over the phone.

Stay alert!

