Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck pulling trail - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck pulling trailer

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Defiance County.

The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon on April 12 at the intersection of Watson Road and Fullmer Road.

OSHP says Joshua Zimmer, 34, of Defiance was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

Zimmer was heading westbound on Watson Road when the pickup truck, driven by Phillip Wagner, 58, of Defiance, heading eastbound, turned left onto Fullmer Road.

The truck was reportedly hit by the motorcycle.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and taken to Defiance Regional Hospital with injuries.

Zimmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

