Findlay City Schools deals with substitute teacher shortage

It's an issue hitting schools across the country, a shortage of substitute teachers. But Findlay City Schools is doing everything they can to address it.

“It's a point where when the economy picks up, a lot of job opportunities open up outside of subbing,” said Ed Kurt, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools.

He says right now it's especially tough when they have professional development days for the teachers. But they are finding ways to fill these seats with subs.

“We have a system in place where a teacher goes and gives up their conference class at the middle school or high school there is a rate,” said Kurt.

A similar protocol was recently set up for the elementary schools too.

Though Kurt says at that level, it disrupts instruction quite a bit, because students are absorbed into another class.

“It not only upsets the class that we needed a sub for. It upsets that general ed class where that teacher is taking those kids in,” said Kurt.

In the short term the district has come up with some solutions to fill the gaps, but in the long run, the district just really wants more substitute teachers so they have them available.

To have more subs, the district is beefing up their pool and reaching out to different areas.

Plus, they've implemented another plan to keep the district's teachers in the classroom.

“We've worked out a deal with the teachers that if from one year to the next their personal days and sick leave go down to where it's a cost savings to the district, we will split that savings with them,” said Kurt.



He says this move will hopefully help keep their teachers in class, require less subs, and create a cost savings to the district.

