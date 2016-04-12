Findlay City Schools deals with substitute teacher shortage - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay City Schools deals with substitute teacher shortage

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

It's an issue hitting schools across the country, a shortage of substitute teachers. But Findlay City Schools is doing everything they can to address it. 

“It's a point where when the economy picks up, a lot of job opportunities open up outside of subbing,” said Ed Kurt, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools. 

He says right now it's especially tough when they have professional development days for the teachers. But they are finding ways to fill these seats with subs. 

“We have a system in place where a teacher goes and gives up their conference class at the middle school or high school there is a rate,” said Kurt. 

A similar protocol was recently set up for the elementary schools too. 

Though Kurt says at that level, it disrupts instruction quite a bit, because students are absorbed into another class. 

“It not only upsets the class that we needed a sub for. It upsets that general ed class where that teacher is taking those kids in,” said Kurt. 

In the short term the district has come up with some solutions to fill the gaps, but in the long run, the district just really wants more substitute teachers so they have them available. 

To have more subs, the district is beefing up their pool and reaching out to different areas. 

Plus, they've implemented another plan to keep the district's teachers in the classroom. 

“We've worked out a deal with the teachers that if from one year to the next their personal days and sick leave go down to where it's a cost savings to the district, we will split that savings with them,” said Kurt.

He says this move will hopefully help keep their teachers in class, require less subs, and create a cost savings to the district.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly