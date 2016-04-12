Runner, grocery store owner gifts Perrysburg High School new tra - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Runner, grocery store owner gifts Perrysburg High School new track

Posted by WTOL Staff
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Crossing the finish line is nothing new for Walter Churchill, a longtime runner and grocery store owner. But crossing the finish line at his own track? Now, that's a first.

Perrysburg High School debuted a brand new track, named the Walt Churchill Track, during a meet Tuesday. The track comes as part of a significant donation from the Churchill family.

The first of the runners to take to the track at the meet was Churchill, who crossed a ceremonial finish line to cheers.  

"I'm just glad to be a part of the running community," said Churchill. "And this will be a nice thing for Perrysburg." 

Tom Hosler, Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools, says they used to bus the kids to the Junior High School for practice. Now, there's a beautiful track right outside the high school doors. 

"So to be able to walk out here and be in this - it's the best track facility in northwest Ohio," said Hosler. 

Runners say the junior high track is worn and doesn't have much track left, so this addition is exciting. 

"I've just been so used to the junior high track that something new my senior year is really awesome and we're super thankful to be able to have such a high-quality track that is a huge step-up from the junior high one," said Allie Kemp, senior track runner. 

"Thank you so much for giving us this track," said Kristin Alt, senior track runner. "It's a very big thing to be able to run on such a nice track, so, we're very grateful." 

Hosler says the students will be reminded every time they walk under the sign just how special it is to run on the track. 

