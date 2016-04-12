Ohio woman shares story of loss for National Work Zone Awareness Week

After a deadly year on Ohio roads in 2015, the push is on to make work zones safer.

“Not a day goes by that we don't miss him,” said Amy Fletcher, wearing a special ribbon with her husband John's picture.

It was in 2012 that a semi drove into John's construction zone on the Ohio Turnpike killing him, and leaving three kids without a father.

“I just can't stress the amount of pain and heartache that we have had to endure, you know, since their daddy was killed,” said Fletcher.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off National Work Zone Awareness Week, right in time for the busy construction season ahead.

Last year, Ohio had 30 work zone related deaths with more than 6,000 crashes.

“That's the worst year we've had in a decade. So, it's very, very important that we get the word out, we remind people to slow down and be more cautious,” said Jerry Wray, ODOT.

And troopers are seeing more than just texting.

“You also catch (drivers) reading books, shaving, putting on makeup, things of that nature. You'd be surprised what you'd see,” said Lt. Col. George Williams, OSHP.

It's a historic year for ODOT construction in Northwest Ohio, and with 30 miles of work along I-75 alone, federal leaders are even urging drivers to slow down.

“Driver behavior is everything. As long as we can maintain good behavior while we get behind the wheel, we can prevent a lot of these crashes,” said David Kim, deputy federal highway administrator.

“We have to do something. We have to change the way we think about driving. We have to,” said Amy.

For more information on National Work Zone Awareness Week, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.