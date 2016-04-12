Construction on Promedica's downtown headquarters is moving along quickly

It's hard to believe, but in just one year, Promedica's Downtown Headquarter project is set to be complete.

This week Promedica is hoping to get the green light to tear the two smoke stacks down, after it was discovered they are not structurally sound.

Robin Whitney, Senior Vice President of Real Estate with Promedica, says they have no other choice.



"It's really a safety concern we have had a lot of engineering studies and there really is no safe way to save those stacks and do the project we are planning to do," said Whitney.



As soon as the Historic Commission and The Planning Committee sign off on demolition, it will take two weeks to take each stack down.



"It's a very tenuous process. They have to cut down the stack's liner and then cut it down in sections," said Whitney.

As that process is underway excavators are digging the underground section of the parking structure. Engineers are checking to ensure steel rafters are safe, secure and do not need to be replaced.

The next time you are at The Docks, you may see crews begin to take down the east wall, to allow for an expansion on the steam plant.

So With all these moving pieces is the project still on schedule?



"The smoke stacks have set us a little behind but I'm always optimistic we can make that up. So with good weather and productivity we will still be on schedule," said Whitney.



Promedica set to kick off another huge project. On Thursday they break ground on a new tower at Toledo Hospital.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.