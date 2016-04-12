Construction on Promedica's downtown headquarters is moving alon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Construction on Promedica's downtown headquarters is moving along quickly

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's hard to believe, but in just one year, Promedica's Downtown Headquarter project is set to be complete. 

This week Promedica is hoping to get the green light to tear the two smoke stacks down, after it was discovered they are not structurally sound. 

Robin Whitney, Senior Vice President of Real Estate with Promedica, says they have no other choice.

"It's really a safety concern we have had a lot of engineering studies and there really is no safe way to save those stacks and do the project we are planning to do," said Whitney.

As soon as the Historic Commission and The Planning Committee sign off on demolition, it will take two weeks to take each stack down.

"It's a very tenuous process. They have to cut down the stack's liner and then cut it down in sections," said Whitney. 

As that process is underway excavators are digging the underground section of the parking structure. Engineers are checking to ensure steel rafters are safe, secure and do not need to be replaced. 

The next time you are at The Docks, you may see crews begin to take down the east wall, to allow for an expansion on the steam plant. 

So With all these moving pieces is the project still on schedule?

"The smoke stacks have set us a little behind but I'm always optimistic we can make that up. So with good weather and productivity we will still be on schedule," said Whitney.

Promedica set to kick off another huge project. On Thursday they break ground on a new tower at Toledo Hospital.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly