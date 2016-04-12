Ohio lawmakers look into potential 'paid leave' legislation

Ohio workers could receive up to 12 weeks of paid family leave per year in the future, should an Ohio House Bill be written into law. The bill, which has yet to be assigned a number, would be Ohio's first paid family leave insurance program. Currently, under the federal Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), workers can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

The legislation, proposed by House Democrats, would allow full-time Ohio employees the paid leave during a qualifying life-changing event, such as caring for a new or adopted baby or a sick family member. Ohioans would receive a portion of their salary, up to $1000 per week, for up to 12 weeks.

Supporters of the legislation say that many workers cannot afford to take off that much time without pay, and that the paid leave could help moms better bond with their babies, in turn positively affecting Ohio's poor infant mortality rate. Those who oppose the law say it could hurt small businesses and employees. Either way, the introduction of the House Bill marks a national trend.

"There are maybe four or five other states that have adopted this. What this basically does is send a very powerful message to companies' quality employees that they value what you do and what you bring to their company," said State Representative Michael Ashford (D - Toledo). "It's a bill that's very good in a sense that it will save employers a lot of money because they will be able to retain employees that they really value and keep them on the payroll. And it doesn't come out of their pocket; it's a program that would be paid by employee premiums and it would be withheld from their wages, or employers would have the option of paying the premium. It's a low-cost insurance program and the premium ranges anywhere from $30 to $50 a year, so it's very affordable."

Representative Ashford also notes that the United States as a whole is behind on providing paid leave for workers.

"There's always going to be some opposition to a change like this. Overall, you have to remember that the U.S. is the only industrialized country that doesn't offer paid maternity leave, so we're really catching up to everyone else. We have a long way to go," he said.

Two Ohio cities, Dayton and Cincinnati, have already passed paid leave policies for city workers in those municipalities.

