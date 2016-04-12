New Zika Warning: Health Implications

The White House, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are warning that the Zika virus is more serious than experts previously envisioned.



"Everything we look at with this virus seems to be a bit scarier than we initially thought, and so while we absolutely hope we don't see widespread local transmission in the continental US we absolutely need to be ready for that," said Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director at the CDC.



Dr. Pedro Roca of the ProMedica Maternal Fetal Medicine Department agrees that the new guidance is extremely significant.



"It is a little bit more concerning than we thought before because the number of cases and the way that the virus transmits to humans. We knew that women who were pregnant who would get infected in the virus, that they would be at risk. Now we're becoming aware that men can transmit the virus to their partners as well," said Dr. Roca.



The CDC has also indicated that the virus is likely to become a problem throughout pregnancy, not just during the first trimester as initially thought. There's also now a link to broader complications, including autoimmune disorders.



"For some adults, and for some babies, we know that there can be a disease called Guillain-Barre syndrome. That is very, very uncommon. But we have now seen an association between Guillain-Barre and the Zika virus. It's a condition that the nerve system can be affected to the point that people may stop breathing and they may need some medical assistance for some time," said Dr. Roca.



In addition, new research shows that the type of mosquito that carries the virus is likely to be present in more U.S. states. For example, instead of 12 states, the CDC now estimates that 30 states will have the active mosquito.



"Thanks to global warming, these mosquitoes will raise the amount of and grow the area of infection as well," said Dr. Roca.



While the CDC does not expect large outbreaks in the U.S., it wants to ensure it will be ready for any outcome.



"I think the concern is that we don't know. We really don't know where this is going to end up, and how this is going to end. We'll have a good vaccine, we'll have treatment for the virus, it's just asymptomatic. Now we know that the baby, the unborn baby, will be exposed. Especially now with the weather changes and the mosquitoes are growing in the summer season; I think we're going to be more concerned about that. This is a disease that doesn't have treatment; the only good treatment is prevention of mosquito bite, and now exposure sexually," said Dr. Roca.



He hopes the CDC's message will be received by men, as well.



"The new thing for the CDC is to ask for the male partners to avoid mosquito exposure, and if they have been exposed, to avoid having babies for the next six months. Patients who have been exposed, either knowing they're exposed or suspecting they're exposed to Zika virus (will be on the registry) so we can keep track of things better, and for the patient as well," said Dr. Roca.



For women and men who hope to start a family in the near future, and wish to travel to the affected areas, Dr. Roca offers says to enjoy your trips, but be aware of the mosquito.



"Mosquito protection! If you travel to the tropics, enjoy, have fun, but be aware that there are mosquitoes around you. Wear long sleeves, and if somebody's more prone to mosquito bites, be extra careful and wear repellent," said Dr. Roca.



