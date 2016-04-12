United Way helpline helps fight drug abuse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

United Way helpline helps fight drug abuse

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

From painkillers to heroin, thousands of families in our area are impacted by drug addiction, but 57 percent of people surveyed said they don't know where to turn for help. But there is one place to turn to help get your loved one on the path to recovery. 

United Way 211 has been around to help refer callers to programs and services within our community and now operators answering those calls can also help get addicts on the path to recovery. 

After an overdose years ago, Deb Engel, knew it was time to get help, but she didn't know where to turn. 

"I didn't know what type of facility to attend or how I needed to get off drug," said Engel. 

She is now a backer of Recovery 211 Helpline. 

Those living in Lucas, Wood or Hancock counties will not have to feel helpless like Deb once did, now addicts or their family members can pick up the phone and call the Recovery Helpline at 211.

Scott Sylak, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Lucas County says, this tri-county partnership offers help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"The number one barrier for people needing treatment is that they just don't know where to go, so this was a simple fix. We could do regionally in Lucas county using quality infrastructures like Lucas County 211, like Rescue like The Link and behavioral connections to make it easier for people in our community to get care," said Sylak.

Lucas County's Sheriff John Tharp, and the DART team stepped up to fight the heroin epidemic, and now both have partnered to get abusers the help they need. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly