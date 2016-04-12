United Way helpline helps fight drug abuse

From painkillers to heroin, thousands of families in our area are impacted by drug addiction, but 57 percent of people surveyed said they don't know where to turn for help. But there is one place to turn to help get your loved one on the path to recovery.

United Way 211 has been around to help refer callers to programs and services within our community and now operators answering those calls can also help get addicts on the path to recovery.

After an overdose years ago, Deb Engel, knew it was time to get help, but she didn't know where to turn.

"I didn't know what type of facility to attend or how I needed to get off drug," said Engel.

She is now a backer of Recovery 211 Helpline.

Those living in Lucas, Wood or Hancock counties will not have to feel helpless like Deb once did, now addicts or their family members can pick up the phone and call the Recovery Helpline at 211.

Scott Sylak, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Lucas County says, this tri-county partnership offers help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



"The number one barrier for people needing treatment is that they just don't know where to go, so this was a simple fix. We could do regionally in Lucas county using quality infrastructures like Lucas County 211, like Rescue like The Link and behavioral connections to make it easier for people in our community to get care," said Sylak.

Lucas County's Sheriff John Tharp, and the DART team stepped up to fight the heroin epidemic, and now both have partnered to get abusers the help they need.

