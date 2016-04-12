Ohio police officer shot in standoff has died - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio police officer shot in standoff has died

COLUMBUS, OH (AP/WTOL) -

The officer shot during a standoff in Columbus has died. 

Tuesday, the man accused of opening fire on a SWAT team trying to arrest him and fatally wounding officer Steven M. Smith was denied bond and remains in jail on charges including felonious assault.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge on Tuesday ordered 44-year-old Columbus resident Lincoln Rutledge held without bond. The judge says he has concerns for the public's safety if Rutledge is released from jail.

Court records don't list an attorney for Rutledge.

Columbus police say Rutledge shot SWAT Officer Smith and held police at bay for several hours Sunday.

Rutledge's former employer and others have said he has behaved erratically recently. 

Police later confirmed that Smith has passed away after being on life support. 

