Drunken man escapes major injuries in train crash

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe Police Department responded to a crash between a train and a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at East Third Street and Kentucky Avenue.

According to a press release, the driver was the sole occupant of the car and was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

His vehicle was hit on the rear passenger side by the train and pushed clear of the tracks and the crossing gate.

The impact happened at low speed.

The train engineer was able to stop ahead of the crash at East Front Street and Eastchester.

Reports indicate the driver was not seriously injured.

