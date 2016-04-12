Crime Stoppers in Lenawee send out call for help

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Lenawee County has seen a series of car break-ins that have Crime Stoppers authorities reaching out for information.

A report from law enforcement states that several vehicles were broken into between April 1 - April 3 in the 900-block of Meadow Lane, 9900-block of North Hawkins Highway and the 300-block of Dewey Lake Beach Road.

These locations are all in Brooklyn, MI.

GPS systems, change and other valuable items were taken.

Authorities believe many more cars were entered without the knowledge of the owner.

The County reminds citizens to lock their car doors and bring all valuables inside with them.

The majority of the break-ins are believed to have happened overnight.

Report a tip by calling 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. You can also text 274637 (start your tip with "LENAWEE) or email the organization.

