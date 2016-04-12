Crime Stoppers in Lenawee send out call for help

Lenawee County has seen a series of car break-ins that have Crime Stoppers authorities reaching out for information.
A report from law enforcement states that several vehicles were broken into between April 1 - April 3 in the 900-block of Meadow Lane, 9900-block of North Hawkins Highway and the 300-block of Dewey Lake Beach Road.
These locations are all in Brooklyn, MI.
GPS systems, change and other valuable items were taken.
Authorities believe many more cars were entered without the knowledge of the owner.
The County reminds citizens to lock their car doors and bring all valuables inside with them.
The majority of the break-ins are believed to have happened overnight.
Report a tip by calling 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. You can also text 274637 (start your tip with "LENAWEE) or email the organization.