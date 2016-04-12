OSHP focuses on distracted drivers for National Work Zone Awaren - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP focuses on distracted drivers for National Work Zone Awareness Week

Keep your eyes on the road.

This is the message the Ohio State Highway Patrol is focusing on in April, the month dedicated to bringing awareness to distracted driving.

OSHP reported an 11 percent increase in crashes related to this issue and says it is a dangerous trend that needs your attention.

In 2015, 39 people were killed and 13,621 crashes from distracted driving were reported in Ohio alone.

Texting while driving was cited as the most common form of distraction with a single text taking as much as 4.6 seconds. At 55 mph, your car can travel the length of a football field in that same amount of time.

The highway patrol reminds everyone to keep these statistics in mind and be responsible and alert when driving. 

This week is also National Work Zone Awareness Week

