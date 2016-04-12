Miracle Kids: 13-year-old survives brain aneurysms, focuses on the positive

Doctors were astounded Isabel Prusakiewicz did not have a stroke.

When frequent headaches prompted her family to take her into the hospital, 13-year-old Isabel Prusakiewicz did not know what to expect.

"It would get really bad - like my vision was blurry, everything on the sides, except for where I would focus was super blurry. And I couldn't really see," she said.

Doctors who were troubled by what was happening ordered CAT scans for the teen.

The result shocked them all.

"They found three brain aneurysms," said her dad, Benjamin Gilford. "I cried. I didn't really know what to think."

Because of this, hospital stays became an average part of life for Isabel. Doctors put stints in during surgery and she collected bracelets under a bobby pin.

She also was told she would have to adjust her hobbies.

Rollerblading and art took the place of dirt bike riding or contact sports that could ultimately do damage her head.

Her dad said she's had a very successful recovery and, thanks to doctors, should be able to live a relatively normal life moving forward.

"They go back August eighth to check the stints they put in and after that, she should be done soon," he said.

Although it hasn't always been easy, this teenager has been able to get through this thanks to her upbeat and positive outlook on life.

"It's scary, but it's more scary it you let it get in you and deeper in you and then you think about it and think of the negative things. It just makes it worse," she said. "Think of the positive things and the things that you will be able to do."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.