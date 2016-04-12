Roads reopen after semi causes gas leak in Northwood

The Northwood Fire and Rescue Department reported around 6:35 a.m. that Wales Road and Oregon have reopened following a natural gas leak incident on Tuesday.

Roads were closed for nearly an hour after a semi truck attempting to make a left turn into a fueling station at 7242 Wales Road took out a valve. The gas station was immediately evacuated.

This happened around 5 a.m.

The department says Columbia Gas will remain on the scene. Traffic may be restricted in that area throughout the day.

