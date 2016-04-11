Heroin town hall meeting held, Lucas Co. judges ensue new preven - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Heroin town hall meeting held, Lucas Co. judges ensue new prevention program

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

There are some startling statistics when it comes to heroin and fentanyl use in Lucas county. 

According to the county's coroner, three people died per day last week after using the drugs. 

Community leaders are calling it an epidemic, and Monday night a town hall style meeting was held to discuss the problem. Numerous law enforcement leaders, resource and help centers were all on hand. 

Lucas county judges also have a new program that will kick off soon, which is designed to help people recover. 

The new program is the Lucas County drug court. Judges Stacy cook and Ian English will both be working this new court. It gives people a chance to have a more personalized plan to recovery, and holds them accountable as they have to check in with these judges weekly. 

This program is designed for non-violent offenders and those likely to relapse on community control. Eventually both judges will be able to have 120 cases. 

“They’ll see their treatment providers multiple times a week and their probation officer so it's extremely intense especially during the first three phases and then ultimately as they start to make it through the 18-24 month program they would step down to less supervision,” said Judge Stacy Cook of Lucas County Common Pleas Court. 

She says the people in the court system probably only make up about a fifth of those addicted to drugs in the county.

There is still a lot that needs to be done, but she says this is a step in the right direction.

