Developers looking to expand city of Oregon's clean energy project

There's a chance the Oregon Clean Energy project could be expanded, and the current project isn’t even complete.

The 800 megawatt, gas filled, electric generating plant is currently under construction on Lallendorf road.

Developers of the Oregon Clean Energy project now want to build a second natural gas filled electric generating plant in the city, which would be located next to the Oregon Clean Energy plant.

The current $850 million project will employ 25 fulltime workers once it’s complete. The possible expansion project would copy that.

“They're looking for an expansion because they think there is a demand there. As the market evolves away from the coal fire plants, they’re moving towards the gas fire plant. They are cleaner and we fill good about it for the future,” said Mike Beazley, Oregon City Administrator.

The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2017. City officials say they are not sure if or when an expansion project will happen.

