Woman who runs daycare inside home accused of child abuse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman who runs daycare inside home accused of child abuse

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A woman who runs a daycare out of her home is accused of beating her own son. Police arrested the woman and her husband; officers say their child may not have been the only victim. 

Police tell WTOL the boy told his neighbor that his parents were abusing him, and after they arrived on scene, his injuries were consistent with that.

Another major concern is that during the beginning of the investigation, they discovered that the woman actually runs a daycare out of this home. 

“He said that his mother had struck him in the face with a shoe, and we did have evidence that would be consistent with that,” said Major Justin White. 

Tony and Sarah Ybanez are being held in the Wood County Justice Center, after Monday morning’s incident. 

Police tell WTOL that while this is still under investigation, they have reason to believe that there were other children who were also abused in this home. 

They are continuing to look into this situation along with Jobs and Family Services, to determine if any of the children attending the daycare were abused. 

“I'd say the concern is probably pretty obvious, that we're afraid that they're possibly abusing other children, again the investigation is just in the preliminary stages, so we'll have further info on that as we get it,” said Major White. 

If you have taken your child to the daycare and have noticed anything suspicious, call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly