Woman who runs daycare inside home accused of child abuse

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A woman who runs a daycare out of her home is accused of beating her own son. Police arrested the woman and her husband; officers say their child may not have been the only victim.

Police tell WTOL the boy told his neighbor that his parents were abusing him, and after they arrived on scene, his injuries were consistent with that.

Another major concern is that during the beginning of the investigation, they discovered that the woman actually runs a daycare out of this home.

“He said that his mother had struck him in the face with a shoe, and we did have evidence that would be consistent with that,” said Major Justin White.

Tony and Sarah Ybanez are being held in the Wood County Justice Center, after Monday morning’s incident.

Police tell WTOL that while this is still under investigation, they have reason to believe that there were other children who were also abused in this home.

They are continuing to look into this situation along with Jobs and Family Services, to determine if any of the children attending the daycare were abused.

“I'd say the concern is probably pretty obvious, that we're afraid that they're possibly abusing other children, again the investigation is just in the preliminary stages, so we'll have further info on that as we get it,” said Major White.

If you have taken your child to the daycare and have noticed anything suspicious, call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

