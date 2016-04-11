Video of paralyzed Ohio man goes viral, donations pour in for truck lift

Imagine getting into a dump truck every day, without the use of your legs. That's what one Marblehead man has been doing for a few years now, after an accident left him paralyzed. But, he doesn't let that slow him down.

This video of Nick Shortridge getting into his truck has already gone viral. In 2009, he fell 50 feet from a tree, leaving him paralyzed from the lower chest, down.

About a week ago, Nick and his wife made a video, demonstrating how he gets into his truck with his injury. They posted the video to a peer support page he's a part of, designed to help inspire others with similar injuries to his. Nick says he never imagined it would get as big as it did.



“About 5 years ago, I decided to get back into the excavating and everything, which led me into this,” said Shortridge.



Every day, he gets in and out of his truck an average of six to seven times. He doesn't let that injury stop him from having a job, and has an extremely optimistic outlook on life.



“I don't mind doing it the way I do, it's actually a good workout quite honestly, and it isn't that difficult once you've done it a couple of times, it's just like anything else, tying your shoes or whatever,” said Shortridge.



After his video went viral, some of the members of the peer support group started a campaign to get him a lift, which would help him get in and out of his truck easier.

But, he says, the more important thing to him, is that his story might be the saving grace for someone else who is in a similar situation.

“To me, that means everything... you know, the publicity, that's not what it's about,” said Shortridge.

