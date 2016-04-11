Equality Toledo responds to North Carolina's 'Bathroom Law'

The public debate over North Carolina's "House Bill Two" heated up Monday with dueling rallies outside of the state capitol. Also dubbed North Carolina's "bathroom law," the bill is causing the state to lose business, face lawsuits and take some heat.



It requires bathrooms and changing facilities at government buildings in North Carolina to be used according to the sex on an individual's birth certificate. It also outlines discrimination protections without language related to sexual orientation or gender identity.



Events and major concerts, like Bruce Springsteen's, have been canceled, and some companies and municipalities have refused to do business in the state. The law has also been a hot topic on the presidential campaign trail, with Governor John Kasich stating that he would not have signed the bill, and Senator Bernie Sanders speaking out against it.



While opinions vary greatly on the issue, those who are for the legislation cite safety measures. Opponents say it gives a license to discriminate against LGBT people.

"What they're doing is saying people have a right to discriminate against another human being based off of a characteristic that is true and intrinsic to their identity. What this typically comes down to is an attack against transgender individuals; often times the legislation like this ends up being talked about in terms of safety when it comes to using a public restroom. Businesses respond by saying we want to be able to include LGBT people and if you're not going to be inclusive then we won't do business in your state. It's lovely to see that Dayton won't be sending its city employees to North Carolina. I imagine that if Georgia, Mississippi or any other number of states continue to do that, we'll see that trend happen elsewhere and I'm hoping that Toledo will also follow suit," said Nick Komives, Executive Director of Equality Toledo.

Equality Toledo will hold a workplace rights information seminar at the University of Toledo Law School Tuesday evening.



For more information on the LGBT Employment Rights Information Session, click here.

