UTMC resident shares journey with colon cancer; colleagues begin legacy scholarship

Last week, WTOL 11's Cristina Mutchler reported on the UTMC General Surgery Resident who has been diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. His colleagues have started a legacy scholarship fund in his name, while he's still living.



After growing up in California, and attending medical school in Ireland, 39-year-old Dr. Cyrus Chan came to Toledo in 2009. After going through the residency program at UTMC and completing an Ohio State fellowship, Dr. Chan had planned on concluding his final studies with a vascular surgery fellowship following graduation. Those plans have sadly been forced to come to a halt.



Dr. Chan has gone through an unbelievable medical journey throughout the past year and a half. It all started with unusual back pain after a routine ski trip before the tumors in his colon were discovered. After CT scans, surgeries and other medical attention from doctors in Toledo and Houston, TX, he received the devastating news of a damaged liver.



"I started thinking about, well, how much time do I have left? Am I going to be dying of liver failure? Am I going to have two years? I figured I would have about two years left, so I called my mom to come to me and I told her (I loved her.) I said, I've got about two years, probably. I think what I want to do is finish out my general surgery residency. That's all I want to do, just finish it out. Whatever I do afterwards, we'll figure it out," said Dr. Chan.



Finally, after an oncologist in Houston told Dr. Chan he had a positive result from radiotherapy, Chan started to have severe bouts of vomiting and nausea. He went to the emergency room in Toledo at the end of February. It was there that one of his worst fears was confirmed: hundreds of cancer nodules were found throughout his abdominal area. His co-resident and close friend, Dr. Tahir Jamil, gave him the devastating news. At first, Dr. Chan thought his colleague was joking.



"Finally it started to sink in. That's when it kind of hit me that, wow...this is my diagnosis. How do I swallow this? Certainly in that moment I didn't digest it at all whatsoever. As each day passed, that's when I began to realize more and more that this is a serious diagnosis. It was tough, it was tough," said Dr. Chan.



Throughout all of the ups and downs, Dr. Chan still remains positive, and that optimism is just one of the many qualities that his friends, family and colleagues feel that he embodies.



"To this day, he still remains optimistic. He's still smiling, he's still joking around with us. It certainly gives us all pause about what really matters in life, that's for sure," said Dr. Tahir Jamil, one of the residents who decided to start the legacy scholarship in Chan's name.



"It makes me feel special; it makes me feel really special to know that everything I've done, everything that I've contributed to the University, to their residency program, has left a mark. At least I know that I left that for them. It makes me feel important," said Dr. Chan



Interim Chair of the UTMC Surgery Department, Dr. Thomas Schwann, calls Chan a pillar of the residency program.



"We have been all very blessed to have the ability to get to know him; he's left an indelible impression on all of us. Fate has conspired that he should not finish the residency program with us. As we pause and consider that situation, it becomes obvious that fate is fickle. Death is part of life. We all will go through the same set of doors at the end of our life," said Dr. Schwann.



All three co-workers agree that as physicians, there's a stigma surrounding those who work in the medical field and healing illness.



"I think that is a bit of an awakening perspective for us physicians, because we are not supposed to get ill. We are supposed to take care of our folks and our patients. And we are immune to illness. When disease strikes one of our own, it certainly is time for us to pause and reconsider, but really focus on what the individual has accomplished," said Dr. Schwann.



"You have a different viewpoint (of death) and what's happening ultimately is that all of us in the residency, all of us in the department are becoming better doctors for it. Because we're able to really personalize what I means to have someone close to you have a diagnosis of cancer," said Dr. Jamil.



For Chan, that hits closer to home than most realize.



"Telling that patient that they're going to have cancer and they're going to die is nothing like being that person receiving that news. Now being on the other side of the coin it's difficult. It's far more difficult than I expected," said Dr. Chan.



Establishing Dr. Chan's legacy at UTMC is just one way for those close to him to hold on.



"The hope is that we all keep a little piece of Cyrus inside of us as we begin our daily tasks and daily missions. He has touched multiple lives; he has impacted patients positively, he's enormously optimistic about everything. There's no such thing as 'I cannot' from Cyrus. He will do everything, even if it's an impossible task, he will certainly give it a try," said Dr. Schwann.



Dr. Chan is still himself, even as his body begins to slowly stop cooperating with his positive outlook.



"It's not really until recently while I'm here going through this process now am I realizing that I think cancer has taken a hold of me. All this while, I fought, I fought hard. As each day goes by, I'm beginning to feel the grip that cancer has on me. I don't feel that I'm able to keep up," said Dr. Chan.



But Chan has already exemplified the life lessons that many of us have yet to truly learn.



"Even before I was diagnosed, I've always had the attitude of: enjoy life as much as you can. Don't take things for gr anted. Life is short; family is important. You need to hold onto that," said Dr. Chan.



