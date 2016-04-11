LCCS asks you to 'Wear Blue' to combat child abuse

Lucas County Children Services (LCCS) has announced plans to raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On April 13, LCCS is encouraging Lucas County residents to wear blue to combat child abuse.

Now in its fifth year, “Wear Blue” urges people to show their support for keeping kids safe from abuse or neglect.

People participating should post photos of themselves wearing blue on the LCCS’s Facebook page, tweet photos using #LucasCoOHKids or send photos via email.

Between April 2015 and April 2016, three children died in Lucas County as a result of physical abuse or neglect. LCCS will remember the children at a memorial.

Memorial Details:

When: April 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: 705 Adams Street, Toledo

Open to public

This ceremony will include comments from the Honorable Denise Navarre Cubbon, Lucas County Juvenile Court Judge and musical performances by the Ottawa Hills High School choir.

Learn more about Lucas County Children Services here.

