SR-51 to close through May for culvert replacement

Drivers in Wood County will need to take a detour through May.

State Route 51 or Woodville Road is closing Tuesday between Frey and Mathews Roads for culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last through May.

In the meantime, the Ohio Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take State Route 795 west to I-280 north to get back to SR-51, or vice versa if they're traveling south on SR-51.

