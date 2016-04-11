BGSU Athletics Director resigns - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU Athletics Director resigns

BGSU Athletic Director Chris Kingston resigns after 3 years of overseeing Athletics Department. (Source: BGSU) BGSU Athletic Director Chris Kingston resigns after 3 years of overseeing Athletics Department. (Source: BGSU)
Christopher Kingston was the 13th full-time Athletics Director at BGSU. (Source: BGSU) Christopher Kingston was the 13th full-time Athletics Director at BGSU. (Source: BGSU)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Bowling Green State University announced their Athletics Director is resigning this year.

Chris Kingston served three years at the university and was the thirteenth full-time Athletics Director for the institution.

An article from BGSU's website touts his many accomplishments and those of the teams during his time as AD.

Since 2013, the school has won two Mid-American Conference championships in football and played in the MAC for three consecutive seasons. The women's basketball team won the MAC and the men's basketball team won its first national postseason game in 40 years.

Other accomplishments were cited for BGSU's hockey team, gymnastics program and rise in average student-athlete GPA (3.186).

"I can not imagine a more exciting time to be a falcon," Kingston said.

After his last day on May 10, he will be working as the new vice president for Learfield Sports.

"I have made a decision to accept a Vice President position with Learfield Sports, a leadership organization I have admired from afar during my professional, collegiate career. With that, I wanted to reach out to Falcons everywhere with this heartfelt message.Bowling Green State University is a truly special place and this is one of the most innovative and transformational times in Falcon History. That excitement starts with leadership, and I continue to be impressed with the energy, vision and guidance of President Mary Ellen Mazey. 'Onward and Upward' are the three words that come to mind when I think about the incredible opportunity afforded to me by our President, and I will be forever grateful for being able to serve BGSU. Thank you President Mazey."

Kingston goes on to highlight some of his favorite memories from working with the Falcons.

Read his full statement here.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly