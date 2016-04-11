BGSU Athletics Director resigns

Bowling Green State University announced their Athletics Director is resigning this year.

Chris Kingston served three years at the university and was the thirteenth full-time Athletics Director for the institution.

An article from BGSU's website touts his many accomplishments and those of the teams during his time as AD.

Since 2013, the school has won two Mid-American Conference championships in football and played in the MAC for three consecutive seasons. The women's basketball team won the MAC and the men's basketball team won its first national postseason game in 40 years.

Other accomplishments were cited for BGSU's hockey team, gymnastics program and rise in average student-athlete GPA (3.186).

"I can not imagine a more exciting time to be a falcon," Kingston said.

After his last day on May 10, he will be working as the new vice president for Learfield Sports.

"I have made a decision to accept a Vice President position with Learfield Sports, a leadership organization I have admired from afar during my professional, collegiate career. With that, I wanted to reach out to Falcons everywhere with this heartfelt message.Bowling Green State University is a truly special place and this is one of the most innovative and transformational times in Falcon History. That excitement starts with leadership, and I continue to be impressed with the energy, vision and guidance of President Mary Ellen Mazey. 'Onward and Upward' are the three words that come to mind when I think about the incredible opportunity afforded to me by our President, and I will be forever grateful for being able to serve BGSU. Thank you President Mazey."

Kingston goes on to highlight some of his favorite memories from working with the Falcons.

