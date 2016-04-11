Portrait of Bishop Blair by Toledo artist unveiled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Portrait of Bishop Blair by Toledo artist unveiled

A portrait commissioned by the Catholic Diocese of a Toledo artist was unveiled Monday at Rosary Cathedral on Collingwood Boulevard. (Source: WTOL) A portrait commissioned by the Catholic Diocese of a Toledo artist was unveiled Monday at Rosary Cathedral on Collingwood Boulevard. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Catholic Diocese unveiled an oil painting of Archbishop Leonard Blair on Monday that was done by an artist native to Toledo.

Leslie Adams said it took her about 400 hours to complete the painting and several meetings with the archbishop between his trips from Hartford to his hometown of Detroit. When all was said and done, it was completed in a year on 50" x 38" canvas and framed in 23 karat gold.

This is Adams' second portrait she has painted for the Diocese. Her first was of the late Bishop James Hoffman.

"It's such an honor and very humbling," she said.

Bishop Blair served the Diocese from 2003 - 2013 before accepting a calling to Hartford, Connecticut.

Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Toledo Catholic Diocese said, "This portrait is added now to the wonderful historic and artistic patrimony of the building itself of this sacred place of worship."

The portrait can be found in the Bishop's Chapel at Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral on Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo.

