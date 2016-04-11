Toledo Christian Schools students to be arraigned for 'victimizing peers'

An arraignment has been set for the students of a private school in Toledo charged in an incident that happened in February.

Sources report three unidentified students are scheduled to appear in juvenile court at 2 p.m. May 9.

Two of the three have been expelled by Toledo Christian. The third student involved was previously suspended but then let back in.

Details of the incident have not been made available, but Toledo police have said they are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

Prosecution reports the students are being charged with assault, hazing and violating the Safe Schools Act.

