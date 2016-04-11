Residents of west Toledo hold meetings to fight heroin, opiate e - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Residents of west Toledo hold meetings to fight heroin, opiate epidemic

West Toledo residents will meet Monday at Eleanor Kahle Senior Center to discuss the heroin epidemic. (Source: WTOL) West Toledo residents will meet Monday at Eleanor Kahle Senior Center to discuss the heroin epidemic. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The west Toledo community is coming together to wage war on the heroin and opiate epidemic in Lucas County.

"Drug Abuse, Treatment & the Effect on Our Community" is an event that has been organized for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center.

The event will incorporate speakers from the Lucas County Coroner's Office, DART, Toledo Police Department and Team Recovery and will hear from the Chief Toxicologist, Police Chief and Matt Bell (Team Recovery). 

In addition to hearing these representatives, a brainstorming session will take place among community members to find effective solutions they can implement in their neighborhood.

The event was prompted by a record number of drug overdoses that happened in Lucas County.

A second community meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 14 and is titled "Heroin: Hope, Help & Healing."

