VIDEO: TX teacher repeatedly hits student

A photo of cell phone footage that went viral on the internet of the incident. (Source: CNN)

A video taken by a student at a high school in Texas went viral and also led to one teacher's arrest.

In the recording, veteran teacher Mary Hastings, approaches a student and bats him over the head several times.

According to sources at the school, this was out of character for the math teacher that some say is normally patient and helpful.

"This students, they just had a bad day and Ms. Hastings had a bad day. And that's all there was. There wasn't anything more than that," said a student who chose to remain anonymous. "You know, we only see twelve seconds of it. That's not the whole thing."

Hastings was arrested Monday morning and escorted off campus.

If convicted, she could be spending time in jail.

A statement released from the district's school board said it does not condone employees abusing any child and would not tolerate this type of conduct.

