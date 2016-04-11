VIDEO: TX teacher repeatedly hits student - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: TX teacher repeatedly hits student

A photo of cell phone footage that went viral on the internet of the incident. (Source: CNN) A photo of cell phone footage that went viral on the internet of the incident. (Source: CNN)
(CNN) -

A video taken by a student at a high school in Texas went viral and also led to one teacher's arrest.

In the recording, veteran teacher Mary Hastings, approaches a student and bats him over the head several times.

According to sources at the school, this was out of character for the math teacher that some say is normally patient and helpful.

 "This students, they just had a bad day and Ms. Hastings had a bad day. And that's all there was. There wasn't anything more than that," said a student who chose to remain anonymous. "You know, we only see twelve seconds of it. That's not the whole thing."

Hastings was arrested Monday morning and escorted off campus.

If convicted, she could be spending time in jail.

A statement released from the district's school board said it does not condone employees abusing any child and would not tolerate this type of conduct.

Copyright 2016 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly