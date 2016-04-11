Teen charged with arson, murder takes plea deal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen charged with arson, murder takes plea deal

and Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

There was a lot of emotion inside the courtroom Monday as a teenage girl admitted to setting a fire that killed another teen and injured his step-brother. 

Joseph Fazenbaker, 14, was killed in the fire. His step-brother, 13-year-old Michael Rheinbolt was also badly burned. Monday, their family was in the courtroom. 

“It’s not as long as Joseph's been alive, it just doesn’t seem fair,” said Ruth Rheinbolt. 

Because Kassi Brandeberry plead guilty to aggravated murder, arson and attempt to commit burglary, she will be eligible for parole. 

Brandeberry who was visibly emotional in court wasn't sentenced, though she will more than likely face life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 15 years. 

Monday, Brandeberry admitted to starting the fire last May after investigators say she wanted to get back at a boyfriend. 

That boyfriend was not home at the time of the fire, but 14-year-old Joseph Fazenbaker and his 13-year-old step-brother Michael Rheinbolt were asleep inside. 

Rheinbolt was rescued, but 39 percent of his body was burned. 

“He is doing well. He just had his first round of plastic surgery. They did a lot and were really aggressive. He is in a lot of pain,” said Ruth Rheinbolt. 

Unfortunately, Joseph Fazenbaker was killed. 

“It's just so hard. Not only did we lose Joseph, but we lost our house, our belongings, it's just so hard to pick up the pieces and move on sometimes,” said Rheinbolt. 

Kassi was 17-years-old at the time of the crime, but her case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court because of the severity of the crime. 

She will be sentenced May 10. 

