Mother-daughter duo arrested for shoplifting; used foil to fool - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mother-daughter duo arrested for shoplifting; used foil to fool security

Alma Martinez (Source: Toledo Police Department) Alma Martinez (Source: Toledo Police Department)
Monica Marie Martinez (Source: Toledo Police Department) Monica Marie Martinez (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two arrests were made at a shopping center in Toledo Saturday.

Toledo police reported a mother-daughter duo were taken into custody for attempting to shoplift from Franklin Park Mall.

Alma and Monica Martinez stole several items from various stores inside the mall using bags made of tin foil to try to fool store security systems.

Both Monica and her mother were released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday. 

