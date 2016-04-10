UT football legend pays it forward to new generation of students

Chuck Ealey was a legendary University of Toledo quarterback and is an undisputed winner.

He led the football Rockets to 35 straight victories in the late 60s and early 70s.

On Sunday, Chuck gave back to the community by giving out scholarships.

His Undefeated Spirit Foundation encourages student athletes to better themselves and their community one play at a time.

Chuck wants them to embrace their own undefeated spirit to better their lives.

“Well it’s important to me because of my family and the things that happened to me as a kid and people supported me. I would not have the opportunity to go to school if it wasn’t for my scholarship and people recognizing me as a kid and helping me through high school,” said Ealey.

Three types of scholarships were handed out.

Five went to football players.

“It means a lot to me because over the past three years starting at varsity, I’ve been trying to portray myself as a leader and it means a lot to me to be recognized for my efforts,” said Joe Smith of Start High School.

Another five went to girls basketball players.

“This scholarship is important because it shows my hard work paying off, everything I did on the court will help me the four years of my life,” said Kierra Hague of Springfield High School.

The final five scholarships went to students who won an essay contest sponsored by Leadership Toledo on what it means to have the undefeated spirit.

“I didn’t use sports to play pro ball. I used sports to give me an education and so I hope it inspires other kids who have the opportunity who can’t play to go to school but can do something else to get there,” add Ealey.

Great advice from a man who really knew how to win.

