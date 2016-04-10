Man killed in south Toledo apartment fire Sunday identified

A Sunday afternoon apartment fire claimed the life of a 51-year-old man in south Toledo.

Fire and emergency medical crews responded to the fire at the Deerfield Run Apartments on S. Byrne Road around 3:30 p.m.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen.

Officials say Robert McCarren, 51, was found dead in the living room.

The cause of McCarren's death remains unknown at this time. The coroner will release the cause of death once an autopsy is complete.

Residents like Willie Washington managed to escape safely from the building.

“I opened the door and the hall was full of smoke. I got out, shut my door and tried to feel my way down the hallway and I made it out. The smoke was thick. Couldn’t see your way through the halls,” said Washington.

This is the second fatal fire this year at the apartment complex.

On January 31, a woman died during a fire on her third floor apartment.

The cause of the Sunday's fire remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.