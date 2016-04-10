Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - April 10, 2016

Author and attorney Diana Patton shares her story and her new book on Leading Edge. (Source: WTOL)

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Councilman Larry Sykes talks about fighting crime by looking out for each other and bringing a sense of community back to the City as a whole. The councilman also touches on the income tax increase and says there is more to follow on that topic that also traces back to a sense of trust.

Then, Jerry brings President of the Toledo Federation of Teachers Kevin Dalton to the table to push forward the initiative of making Toledo Public Schools competitive for teacher retention, and optimal for student learning. Payroll issues and overcrowded classrooms are a few topics covered in this conversation, occurring in the midst of teacher "walk-ins" happening throughout the district.

Diana Patton, celebrated author of personal memoir "Inspiration in My Shoes" encourages young women to find their identity and use their experiences to become stronger people worthy of love.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.