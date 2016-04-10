Clucking over the luck of yet another postponed game for Toledo' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Clucking over the luck of yet another postponed game for Toledo's Mud Hens

The home opener and additional games for Toledo's Mud Hens were all postponed due to April's wintry blasts. (Source: Mud Hens) The home opener and additional games for Toledo's Mud Hens were all postponed due to April's wintry blasts. (Source: Mud Hens)
Fans will once again have to wait to root for the home team as Ohio weather causes yet another cancellation and rescheduled weekend of America's favorite pastime.

According to the Mud Hens website, the baseball team will play Saturday, April 9's game as part of a double-header on May 9.

Sunday, April 10's games, previously designated for Friday's makeup ball game, will be played at a date to be determined.

Mud Hens grounds crews working overtime after heavy snowfall

Tickets for games that were originally scheduled for this weekend - April 8, 9, and 10 - can be exchanged at the Mud Hens box office for any other games this season based on availability.

If you have additional questions, you are directed to call 419-725-4367.

