Suicidal man turns gun on officers at hotel in Holland

Police from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide attempt at a hotel in Holland, Ohio overnight.

According to reports, a man threatened to kill himself at the Extended Stay motel before he turned his gun on officers.

Deputies fired several shots. No one was injured.

The man was eventually arrested and taken to the Lucas County Correctional Facility.

His identity has not been revealed. No charges have been announced at this time.

Stay tuned to WTOL for more on this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.