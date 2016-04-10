Several shots fired into south Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Several shots fired into south Toledo home

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to an incident in south Toledo where several shots were fired into a home on the 600 block of Acton near Angola.

According to a police report, multiple bullet holes punctured the front window of a family's home.

WTOL counted what appeared to be at least 11 bullet holes in the house and around the window.

The family was uninjured and asleep when the shots were fired.

A woman in the house told WTOL the family has no idea why the house was fired upon, and didn't even realize it had happened until the police arrived.

The search is on for a man wearing all black who allegedly fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

