Lucas Co. Sheriff: weekend traffic patterns kept accidents down during storm

Following the historic April storm, Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says Lucas County was lucky.



Tharp says throughout the storm, he was in contact with road patrol and ODOT.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Tharp d ropped the Level 1 Snow Emergency.



Sheriff Tharp says his deputies didn't have many accidents to respond to and he credits less traffic.



"A lot of people didn't have to go to work today, and businesses were closed, schools were closed, so if we have this type of snow, you know, we luck out when it's on a Saturday or a Sunday where people are not going to work," said Tharp.



Tharp says he's grateful to everyone who played it safe during the storm.

