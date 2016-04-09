April snow hits state with several inches in northern Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Winter has returned to Ohio with cold temperatures and snow reported in communities around the state including several inches throughout parts of northern Ohio.

Toledo received as much as eight inches of snow overnight, while four to five inches fell in and around the Cleveland area.

Light snow around Dayton and in central Ohio had police responding to numerous accidents Saturday morning.

Cincinnati predicted cold temperatures but only an occasional flurry.

Overnight forecasts called for temperatures in the twenties before a slight warm-up Sunday.

