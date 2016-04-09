Walleye clinch top seed in playoffs... again - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walleye clinch top seed in playoffs... again

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
18-year-old Red Wings prospect Vili Saarijarvi scored first professional goal, tying the game for the Walleye. (Source: Diane Woodring/WTOL) 18-year-old Red Wings prospect Vili Saarijarvi scored first professional goal, tying the game for the Walleye. (Source: Diane Woodring/WTOL)
Ice crew member R.J. Schultz retrieves a walleye thrown after Toledo's first goal. (Source: Diane Woodring/WTOL) Ice crew member R.J. Schultz retrieves a walleye thrown after Toledo's first goal. (Source: Diane Woodring/WTOL)
Tylor Spink (24) takes a face-off against David Gilbert (Source: Diane Woodring/WTOL) Tylor Spink (24) takes a face-off against David Gilbert (Source: Diane Woodring/WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

For the second straight year, the Toledo Walleye are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference going in to the ECHL playoffs.

Matt Caito scored an overtime game-winner on Friday night to clinch the top spot.

The win will give the Walleye home ice advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Toledo had the second best record in the ECHL behind the Missouri Mavericks in the Western Conference.

Toledo will host playoffs games beginning on Friday and Saturday, April 15 & 16, and will play the Reading Royals in the first round.   

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.         

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly