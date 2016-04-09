Walleye clinch top seed in playoffs... again

18-year-old Red Wings prospect Vili Saarijarvi scored first professional goal, tying the game for the Walleye. (Source: Diane Woodring/WTOL)

For the second straight year, the Toledo Walleye are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference going in to the ECHL playoffs.

Matt Caito scored an overtime game-winner on Friday night to clinch the top spot.

The win will give the Walleye home ice advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Toledo had the second best record in the ECHL behind the Missouri Mavericks in the Western Conference.

Toledo will host playoffs games beginning on Friday and Saturday, April 15 & 16, and will play the Reading Royals in the first round.

