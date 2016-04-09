Monroe Co. woman arrested after gun goes off during argument wit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Co. woman arrested after gun goes off during argument with boyfriend

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
MONROE TWP., MI (WTOL) -

A 33-year-old Monroe Township woman was arrested on Friday after loud arguing and a gunshot were heard by a neighbor.

Around 11 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Westwood Dr. after a neighbor reported hearing the arguing and gunshot and finding that a bullet had hit his home.

When police arrived they were unable to contact the occupants of the home, including a 7-year-old girl, and began treating the scene as a barricaded gunman situation.

Using an armored vehicle and a loudspeaker deputies were finally able to get the woman to leave the home.

That’s when the woman told deputies that a man and their daughter were still in the home.

When deputies entered the home they found the man and girl uninjured.

Police say the woman had gotten into an argument with her live-in boyfriend and pulled a handgun on the man and their daughter.

When the boyfriend tried to disarm the woman her gun went off.

Neither the man, woman or girl were hit.

The man was able to get the gun from the woman and took the girl to another part of the house.

The woman was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault and Child Endangerment.

Her name is not being released.

