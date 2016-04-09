Oak Harbor makes most of unprecedented spring snowfall

Kids made up for a lack of snowfall this winter with some April sledding (Source: WTOL)

No matter where you went on Saturday, you kept hearing the same sarcastic phrase: "so this is spring."

But some areas were hit harder than others.

In Oak Harbor, they got eleven inches of snow, and it was still coming down in mid-afternoon.

It was the most of anywhere in in Northwest Ohio.

"I hate it. I want to get my boat out and go fishing but I can't do nothing yet," said Brian Murray.

The falling snow made the town look like a winter wonderland.

A spring wonderland just didn't sound right.

"I'm just tired of it. I've been over at Put-in-Bay all winter working. I've been dealing with the snow all winter over there," said Don Smith.

The spring snow was good for business at the local grocery store however.

The place was packed on Friday night as the storm moved in.

"Just like the wintertime. They hear snow and come running in," said worker Mike Albert.

Not everyone was bummed out by the spring snowstorm however.

It's April 9th. A day kids could be inside watching the Tigers play baseball on TV.

Instead they were sledding.

"It's really fun when you get to meet everybody here," said sledder Wyatt Siefke.

It was hard to tell who was having the most fun sledding down the hill: parents like Dustin Puckett or his son.

"He's only five. This is his first time sledding. Last three years had bad weather. Too young for the first two. This is really his first time," said Dustin.

And hopefully the last time we'll sarcastically be saying in April 'So this is spring.'

