Findlay police arrest man for allegedly stabbing father

Joel Drain - Findlay man who allegedly stabbed his father (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

Findlay Police officers arrested a man yesterday after he allegedly stabbed his father.

Edwin Drain, 59, was rushed to Blanchard Valley Hospital after suffering a puncture wound to the back side of his neck and cuts to the face during an unprovoked attack by his son.

Joel M. Drain, 34, was taken into custody after officers located him at a traffic stop.

He is now being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault.

The current condition of his father is unknown.

WTOL will update this story as new information becomes available.

