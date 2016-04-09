Suspect arrested in theft of cop uniforms from BG dry cleaner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect arrested in theft of cop uniforms from BG dry cleaner

Bowling Green Police announced they have arrested three suspects in the theft of several cop uniforms from a Bowling Green dry cleaner.

A Facebook post from the division states three males who are charged with breaking and entering into BG's Parks and Recreation Maintenance building and that of BG Country Club were found with items belonging to both buildings in addition to the missing police uniforms reported on March 2.

The uniforms, belonging to BGPD, were taken from Long's Dry Cleaners.

Mickey Smith, 56, Jeremy Murray, 21, and Johnny Plata, 22, of Bowling Green were taken to Wood County Justice Center Saturday, March 9.

The suspects face two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Charges are pending for breaking and entering into Long's Dry Cleaners.

Investigations are ongoing.

