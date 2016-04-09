Suspect arrested in theft of cop uniforms from BG dry cleaner

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Bowling Green Police announced they have arrested three suspects in the theft of several cop uniforms from a Bowling Green dry cleaner.

A Facebook post from the division states three males who are charged with breaking and entering into BG's Parks and Recreation Maintenance building and that of BG Country Club were found with items belonging to both buildings in addition to the missing police uniforms reported on March 2.

The uniforms, belonging to BGPD, were taken from Long's Dry Cleaners.

Mickey Smith, 56, Jeremy Murray, 21, and Johnny Plata, 22, of Bowling Green were taken to Wood County Justice Center Saturday, March 9.

The suspects face two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Charges are pending for breaking and entering into Long's Dry Cleaners.

Investigations are ongoing.

