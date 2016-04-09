Crash on Matzinger due to winter weather in spring

Police reported a crash on Matzinger was due to the snow-covered roads on Saturday morning.

According to a report, a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a pole.

Matzinger was closed while Toledo Edison made repairs.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

