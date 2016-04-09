Monroe County man arrested on charges of abusing 3-year-old chil - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe County man arrested on charges of abusing 3-year-old child

Monroe County Detectives arrested Christian Sampier on charges of child abuse Friday, April 8. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) Monroe County Detectives arrested Christian Sampier on charges of child abuse Friday, April 8. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone reports an arrest was made on charges of first degree child abuse on Friday, April 8.

Detectives were called to the ProMedica Toledo Hospital to investigate severe and life-threatening injuries to a 3-year-old child that were reported as occurring at a residence in Monroe Township.

After a lengthy investigation was conducted, the Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Monroe County man on a two-count child abuse first degree warrant.

The suspect, Christian Sampier, was arrested outside of his home and taken into custody at the Monroe County Jail.

He was arraigned and given a $20,000 bond.

Investigations continue in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Preadmore at 734-240-7719.

