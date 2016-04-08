Toledo plow crews keep roads salted during springtime storm

Snow in April brought out Toledo city crews to salt the streets on Friday night.

"We start out with our phase ones, which is the main drags, the most heavily traveled, and that's where we put the mainline trucks," said Dave Welch, commissioner of Streets, Bridges & Harbor. "We'll have more people in here for back up and back up trucks, but we'll have at at least 33 plus five, 38 trucks out at the beginning of the storm."

Tim O'Conner is one of those dozens of people who worked to make sure Toledo's main streets were salted.

He was not shocked about the springtime snow.

"It's not the first time," said Tim, while driving one of the city's trucks.

Drivers were split into different sections and O'Conner was in charge of Route 14 - something he's taken care of for 15 years. "Route 14, which pretty much is just Summit St. from Cherry to Washington Township," said O'Conner.

Since the storm started as rain, Welch says they couldn't put down brine, which is salt water, because it would have washed away. Welch says brine is important because it acts as a pre-storm treatment to help keep the roads from getting icy.

In Friday's case, the nature of the storm could help actually create brine from regular salt.

"It actually will make a little bit of brine when it mixes with the salt, with the water," said Welch.

O'Conner and the rest of his team on the first shift were out spreading salt until midnight, then another shift finished up through the night.

Welch says if a few inches stick to the road, crews will put down their plows.

He says if plows are out, try to stay off the streets or stay to one side so the plow has room to get down the road.

