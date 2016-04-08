UT postpones Color Run due to weather

Event organizers are canceling Saturday’s Color Run due to the weather.

The Color Run posted this explanation on the race’s website just after 9 p.m. on Friday night:

"Current weather conditions in Toledo make for dangerous travel conditions and unsafe running surfaces. The safety of our participants and staff members is our #1 priority, followed by our strong desire to have each of you experience The Happiest 5K on the Planet. Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating to make either of those happen. Working closely with city and venue officials, we have made the decision to postpone The Color Run Toledo. An email with more details will be sent shortly."

A new date has not been decided.

